Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.