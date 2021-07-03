Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $388.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.40. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $178,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,154 shares of company stock valued at $49,338,720. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

