Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,683 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Hercules Capital worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

HTGC stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

