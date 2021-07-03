Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,596,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

