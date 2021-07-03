Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,269,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX opened at $167.59 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.