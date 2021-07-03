Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

