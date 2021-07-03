Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,077,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $210.80 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

