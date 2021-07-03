Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,387,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

Shares of ETSY opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

