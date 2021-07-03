Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.