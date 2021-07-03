Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,239 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

