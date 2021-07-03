Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 70,587 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 171.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

