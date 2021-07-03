Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 441,437 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

