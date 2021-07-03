Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,372 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,273,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

