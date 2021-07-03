Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $2,436,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $415.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $419.00. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

