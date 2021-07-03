Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NYSE HTA opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

