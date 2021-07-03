Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIX. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX opened at $7.33 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

