Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,017 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78.

