Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,551 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Waters by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Waters by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Waters by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 40,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $355.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.21. Waters Co. has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $356.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

