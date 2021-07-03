Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 47,273 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,273 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.93 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

