Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.