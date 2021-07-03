Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,519 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.