Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,162 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

NYSE MAV opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

