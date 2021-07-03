Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,584 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

