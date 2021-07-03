Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.