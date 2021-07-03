Gulden (NLG) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $627,537.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.32 or 0.00405800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,417,503 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

