GYEN Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $14,896.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

