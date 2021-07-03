Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $6,486,500. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

