Halving Token (HALV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,580.00

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Halving Token has a market cap of $12,335.22 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Halving Token has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.24 or 0.99983536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,537 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Buying and Selling Halving Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.