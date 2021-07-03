HAPI (HAPI) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $965,209.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $53.25 or 0.00153561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.50 or 0.00754166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080829 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.