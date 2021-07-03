Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Up 7.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.