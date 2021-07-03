Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.08.

HDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$15.97 and a 1-year high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.6300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

