Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Head-To-Head Review

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -428.95% -68.36% -24.28% Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 25.92 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -6.98 Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -4.72

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cullinan Oncology. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.02%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.19%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Cullinan Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

