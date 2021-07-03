Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) PT Lowered to C$0.10

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.16 to C$0.10 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HRT stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Harte Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harte Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

