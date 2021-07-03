Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $2.90 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $50.07 million and $1.11 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,715.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.22 or 0.06392613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.94 or 0.01460264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00402933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00164240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00619887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00419963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00339336 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,245,980 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

