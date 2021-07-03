Head to Head Analysis: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) versus Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 10 0 2.91 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $12.36, indicating a potential upside of 84.19%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -11.07% -5.84% -2.15% Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.61 -$144.58 million ($0.46) -14.59 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.92 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Ferroglobe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.