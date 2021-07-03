Head to Head Analysis: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) versus Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 180.72 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -18.81 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 147.05 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celldex Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Celldex Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -1,184.99% -24.71% -22.17% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton to develop human antibodies towards CD27; Amgen Inc. with exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand; and Yale University. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

