Head to Head Comparison: Research Solutions (RSSS) versus Its Competitors

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is one of 209 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Research Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million -$660,000.00 -91.00 Research Solutions Competitors $2.85 billion $336.44 million -211.77

Research Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Research Solutions Competitors -146.31% -11.66% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions’ peers have a beta of 3.71, indicating that their average stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Research Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions Competitors 1118 5699 10611 308 2.57

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 89.56%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

