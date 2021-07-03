Head-To-Head Review: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MeiraGTx and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -413.37% -32.51% -20.49% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06%

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 45.76 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -10.44 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.31

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MeiraGTx and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 97.76%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

