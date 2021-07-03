Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.