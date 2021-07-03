Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

