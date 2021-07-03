Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.19

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $152.56 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001057 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00262425 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,270,366 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

