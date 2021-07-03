Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Hegic has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $787,067.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.11 or 0.00748386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.73 or 0.07671313 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.