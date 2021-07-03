HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

