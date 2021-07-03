HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 271.6 days.
OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $$89.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $100.76.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
