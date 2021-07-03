HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.03

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as low as $16.90. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 60,211 shares trading hands.

HDELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

