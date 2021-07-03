Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,072 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Extra Space Storage worth $41,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.86. 549,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,237. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

