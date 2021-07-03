Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,296 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 4.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Welltower worth $87,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,298. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

