Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $74.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,454 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 4.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invitation Homes worth $74,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. 3,368,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

