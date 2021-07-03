Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $91.22 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,705 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 5.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Prologis worth $91,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.03. 1,789,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,563. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

