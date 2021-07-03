Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 147,615 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,615 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.99. 616,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

